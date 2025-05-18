Roadies XX: Gang Leader Gautam Gulati Reveals The Winner Of Double Cross, And It Is...

Updated May 18th 2025, 21:12 IST
MTV Roadies is currently streaming on JioHotstar and is inching towards its final leg. After all gang members were shuffled and gang leaders Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, Elvish Yadav, Gutam Gulati and Prince Narula got to pick their new teams from the fresh pool of Roadies, the game has changed. The show is airing two episodes weekly and the excitement is building around who is going to be the ultimate winner.
Gautam recently shared pictures from a photoshoot and responding to it, a fan asked him about the winner of Roadies XX. Reacting to the question, Gautam, in his inimitable style, joked that the winner is “Anil Kapoor”. Fans couldn’t stop laughing over Gautam's response. Many praised the gang leader for his quirky sense of humour and ability to entertain even in this high-stakes show and in real life. One user wrote, “Hahaha Gautam is so so funny, and I can’t get over it… However, I’m rooting for Gullu and Yogesh.” Another fan said, “This is so so so funny!! Gautam is hilarious.” A third added, “He got me at Anil Kapoor… can’t stop laughing.”
Currently, Harsh, Yogesh, Hartaaj, Jimmy, Gunjan, RD, Mannu, Kilingpi, Rishabh, Manmeet, Rohit, Yogesh Rawat, Priya and Gullu are in the running for the title of Roadies XX winner. The show is hosted by Rannvijay Singha. The finale of the show will air sometime in June and its conclusion will lead to the beginning of MTV Splitsvilla. Roadies XX began in January 2025 and the journey started out with 37 contestants. Currently, 14 Roadies remain in the show who are vying for the ultimate glory. According to some social media handles, Hartaaj has emerged as the winner of Roadies XX. However, the truth will be revealed in the coming time.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 18th 2025, 21:01 IST