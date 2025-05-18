Roadies XX: Gang Leader Gautam Gulati Reveals The Winner Of Double Cross, And It Is...

MTV Roadies is currently streaming on JioHotstar and is inching towards its final leg. After all gang members were shuffled and gang leaders Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, Elvish Yadav, Gutam Gulati and Prince Narula got to pick their new teams from the fresh pool of Roadies, the game has changed. The show is airing two episodes weekly and the excitement is building around who is going to be the ultimate winner.

Gautam recently shared pictures from a photoshoot and responding to it, a fan asked him about the winner of Roadies XX. Reacting to the question, Gautam, in his inimitable style, joked that the winner is “Anil Kapoor”. Fans couldn’t stop laughing over Gautam's response. Many praised the gang leader for his quirky sense of humour and ability to entertain even in this high-stakes show and in real life. One user wrote, “Hahaha Gautam is so so funny, and I can’t get over it… However, I’m rooting for Gullu and Yogesh.” Another fan said, “This is so so so funny!! Gautam is hilarious.” A third added, “He got me at Anil Kapoor… can’t stop laughing.”

Roadies XX started airing in January this year | Image: Instagram