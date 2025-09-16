Kantara Actor Rishab Shetty To Make Cameo Appearance In Jr NTR Starrer Dragon? Here's What We Know

Rishab Shetty is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated action thriller Kantara: Chapter 1. The movie is set to release in October, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The actor gave over a year shooting for the prequel, owing to which he didn't take up any other project. However, now it seems he is all set for his next project and might make his appearance in the Telugu film industry after over 3 years. If reports are to be believed, then the actor is likely to join Jr NTR's Dragon.

Rishab Shetty to join Jr NTR's Dragon?

According to a report in 123Telugu, the makers have approached Rishab for a cameo appearance in the movie, and it seems the deal isn't signed yet. Rishab and Dragon makers are yet to officially confirm the news. For the unversed, last year in August, Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel, with their family, visited Kundapura in Karnataka, where they were joined by Rishab's family.

Earlier, makers roped in Kantara: Chapter 1's actress Rukmini Vasanth in Dragon opposite Jr NTR.

All about Dragon

Jr NTR is busy shooting for his next film, Dragon, with director Prashanth Neel. Both action and emotion are being focused on during the filming. It is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2026, made on a high budget. Neel also shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set, offering a peek into the movie. It has music by Ravi Basrur, Bhuvan Gowda will handle the cinematography, and it is being bankrolled by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju under the Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts banner. The action thriller will hit the theatres on June 25, 2026. It will hit the theatres in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, ensuring a wide reach across audiences.

All about Kantara: Chapter 1