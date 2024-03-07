Advertisement

Rajeev Khandelwal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming series Showtime, recalled a series of "unreal" moments at a film party when he was introduced to two of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema - Rajesh Khanna and Dilip Kumar. Speaking to PTI, he also recalled the embarrassing moment when veteran star Rajesh Khanna praised him and pointed out the difference between them.

When Rajeev Khandelwal met Rajesh Khanna?

In 2004, Rajeev Khandelwal's popularity as the Darcy-esque Sujal from the TV show Kahiin To Hoga was at its peak. Recalling the moment he met Rajesh Khanna, the actor said even today he remembers the event where he met the who's who of the industry. Khandelwal said the night started with actor Neetu Kapoor coming up to him and pulling his cheeks.

(A file photo of Rajeev Khandelwal | Image: Instagram)

"I remember it very clearly because it was massive for me. It was unreal. This was around 2004. I was taken to attend a party... First, Neetu ji came up to me, she pulled my cheeks and said 'Rajeev, I really love you. You are lovely.' "Neetu ji told her husband Rishi Kapoor that 'This is the guy I really love, he is loved by everyone'. Chintu ji looked at me, said 'Hi' and left," the actor told PTI in an interview.

(A file photo of Rajesh Khanna | Image: Instagram)

Khandelwal, also known for TV shows Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Left Right Left as well as films Aamir and Table No 21, said later Reena Roy introduced him to Rajesh Khanna with whom he shared initials.

"She told him, 'He is also RK, he's the RK of the modern generation'. Kaka was wearing his white kurta-pyjama and told me 'You know what's the difference between you and me? You are a better actor than me.' I don't know why he said that but I was so embarrassed. Then Reena ji took me to Saira Banu ji and Dilip sahab," he said.

Dilip Kumar was going to give a piece of advice to Rajeev Khandelwal but THIS happened

At the function, Saira Banu told Khandelwal that both she and Dilip Kumar liked him and watched his show Kahiin To Hoga. "Saira ji then introduced me to Dilip sahab, said 'This is the same boy, the one whose eyes you really like'. He took some time to recognise me, then said, 'Bhai, I want to give you a piece of advice' and suddenly fell silent for 30 seconds. He was going through some bout of health. Then someone came and hijacked our conversation and I never received that piece of advice from Dilip sahab," the 48-year-old recounted.

(A file photo of Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar | Image: Instagram)

Rajeev Khandelwal spills the beans about his role in Armaan Singh

In the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series, the actor plays the role of Armaan Singh, a Bollywood superstar, a character, he said, is inspired by many superstars in the industry. "This character is a mix and match of a lot of superstars. And this is not fiction, it's not a figment of anyone's imagination.

"The writers, directors and me as an actor, we all have encountered several incidents on our sets. We have heard stories about a superstar who doesn't come to set on time because he fears someone will kill him. I've realised that all that glitz and glamour, attention from people, and pressure changes you," he said. Khandelwal added that he has never considered himself a star.

Showtime, produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, also stars Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, and Shriya Saran. The series will premiere on Friday.