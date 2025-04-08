Rajesh Khanna's Granddaughter Naomika Saran Walks Red Carpet With Grandmother Dimple Kapadia, Fans Call Her Twinkle 2.0

Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's grandchildren—Aarav Kumar and Naomika Saran—rarely make public appearances. But when they do, they surely break the internet, with netizens going gaga over their similarity to the evergreen stars. A few days ago, Aarav was snapped with his paternal cousin, Simar Bhatia, who will soon make her Bollywood debut. Now, days later on April 7, the Naomika, daughter of Rinki Khanna, made a rare appearance at an event in Mumbai. She attended Maddock's success bash with her grandmother, Dimple Kapadia, and happily posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the venue.

Naomika Saran's rare appearance takes over the internet

Naomika made an appearance in a black short dress paired with matching heels and a stylish sling bag. Dimple Kapadia, on the other hand, looked pretty in a white ensemble. While posing for the paps, Dimple asked her granddaughter to get her photo clicked while she stepped back.

Soon after the video was uploaded, fans flooded the comment section. Many compared her to Rajesh Khanna, others called her the version of Twinkle Khanna. A user wrote, "She is soooooo (heart emoticon)." Another wrote, "Wow she look so pretty and innocent face." A third user wrote, "She's version of Twinkle Khanna, pretty." "She resembles so much like Rajesh Khanna Sir he was so handsome," a user wrote.

For the unversed, Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia welcomed two daughters together - Twinkle and Rinke. Twinkle is married to Akshay Kumar and has two children - Aarav and Nitara. Rinke, on the other hand, is married to a businessman and has a daughter - Naomika.

All about Maddock's success bash