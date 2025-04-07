Good Bad Ugly First Review: Will Ajith Kumar Redeem Himself After Vidaamuyarchi Failure? Find Out

Ajith Kumar is all set to bring to the screens his next, Good Bad Ugly. The promotions for the film have been muted, but the buzz around it is decent. The Tamil star will look to bounce back after his last release Vidaamuyarchi failed to deliver at the box office. Meanwhile, the first review of the movie has been the rounds on social media. Is the movie good news for Ajith's fans. All eyes will be on its release and reception as Ajith has announced that he will pivot towards moto racing and do fewer films in the coming time. No new projects have been announced by him after Good Bad Ugly.

Good Bad Ugly will release on April 10 | Image: X

Good Bad Ugly first review out

Ajith will play a whacky role in the upcoming film. It will see him go face-to-face with Arjun Das' villain character. The movie will also see him pair up with Trisha and fans will get to witness their magic on screen. The movie got a thumbs up from Umair Sandhu, who watched the film during a censor screening.

"#AjithKumar Hatsoff to you for always breaking barriers and gives Classy Thrillers. You are the NO.1 MASS Versatile Actor in Kollywood today. #GoodBadUgly will be remembered as CULT CLASSIC MOVIE 🍿 in future ! What a Paisa Vasool Movie ! Dialogues are CLAP 👏 WORTHY (sic)."

Meet the cast and crew of Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly is directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Music for the film is by National Award winning music composer G V Prakash. Cinematography for the film is by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing is by Vijay Velukutty. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov.

Ajith and Trisha in a still from Good Bad Ugly | Image: X