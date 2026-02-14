Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 2: Shanaya Kapoor Starrer More Than Doubles Its Opening Day Biz

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 2: Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav headline the survival thriller Tu Yaa Main. This genre is relatively newer in India and despite this film being a remake of the hit Thai film The Pool (2018), it has been able to generate decent buzz given its intriguing storyline and treatment. While the initial reviews of the Bejoy Nambiar directorial have been mixed, on its second day, which was also Valentine's Day, Tu Yaa Main managed to more than double its collection on Saturday.

Tu Yaa Main mints ₹2 crore in 2 days

After collecting nearly ₹60 lakh on day 1, Tu Yaa Main's biz jumped to ₹1.4 crore on day 2. The hike in collection was over 130%, which is a good sign. If Sunday manages to take the healthy momentum forward, the coming first week could be good for this film.

Advertisement

Tu Yaa Main is directed by Bejoy Nambiar | Image: X

The theatre occupancy for Tu Yaa Main in morning shows was 6%, which jumped to over 15% and nearly 25% for the afternoon and evening shows. The collections of this film have been affected by Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo, which has minted over ₹20 crore in two days. However, the budget, star cast, release and the scale of O Romeo is much bigger that Tu Yaa Main. According to reports, Tu Yaa Main will stream on Netflix approximately 45 to 60 days after its theatrical release. It is estimated that Tu Yaa Main may be available on OTT in April 2026, but official confirmation is awaited.

What is the story of Tu Yaa Main?

The film revolves around social media influencers portrayed by Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, whose romantic getaway takes a deadly turn when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile.