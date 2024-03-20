Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Mallika Sherawat and Vijay Raj met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence on Monday evening. Dhami shared the photos on his social media handle and revealed that they discussed the possibilities of film production in the state.

What did CM Pushkar Singh Dhami discuss with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri?

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dhami shared the photos and penned a note sharing that the Uttarakhand government is constantly striving to make the state a better film shooting destination. He further emphasised that a new film policy has been prepared in the state for filmmakers which might increase new employment opportunities for locals.

In the images, Dhami can be seen presenting Rajkummar, Triptii and Vijay with a shawl and Mallika with a flower pot. He penned a note in Hindi which translates to, "Famous Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao ji, Vijay Raj ji, actress @tripti_dimri and @mallikasherawat ji visited government residence. During this time, all artists were discussed in detail about the possibilities of filmmaking in the state."

"We are constantly striving to make Uttarakhand a better film shooting destination. New film policy for filmmakers in the state, surely the increase in shooting of films in the state will bring new employment opportunities to locals," he concluded.

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri to star in Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video

Rajkummar and Triptii are gearing up for their upcoming film Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishna Kumar, last year in September, the makers shared the first look poster. The makers are yet to announce the release date. Meanwhile, Triptii is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming comedy-drama Good Newz, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk.