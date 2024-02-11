Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 11th, 2024 at 10:54 IST

Rajneeti Actress Shruti Seth Questions 'Disdain And Terror' Around Ageing

Shruti Seth, well known for her role in Shararat and Rajneeti, recently took to her social media handle to take a stance against age shaming.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Shruti Seth
A file photo of Shruti Seth | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Shruti Seth, well known for her role in Shararat, recently took to her social media handle to take a stance against age shaming. Without mincing any words, she urged people to let others age gracefully. Shruti further shared her perspective on the topic and wrote, "Really enjoy the abandon that growing older brings."

 

Shruti Seth slams online age shaming

Shruti Seth took to her Instagram handle to talke about how ageing is viewed as a terror these days. Sharing a note, she captioned, "Can we just age gracefully please! And in peace. Really enjoy the abandon that growing older brings. Don’t we spend enough time in our youth worried sick about other people’s opinions of us? At some point we have to start enjoying what we think of ourselves. Our journey. How we’ve traversed life and arrived to such beautiful destinations. How we didn’t allow our negative experiences to make us bitter and angry. How we can see things with kinder eyes. How we’ve learnt to be more forgiving to others and to ourselves."

She further wrote, "The wisdom of not taking things personally is a gift that only growing older brings. How can we not celebrate that? I don’t care if my hair is greying or I need reading glasses, my heart is more open than it ever was. My metabolism may be slowing down but my mind is truly opening up. While I do lament my body changing everyday I’m fitter and stronger than I’ve ever been. I don’t seek any validation from anyone, I love myself too much. And that confidence has been given to me by my years. With every passing year I’m having the time of my life."

Shruti Seth's note

Shruti Seth penned a long note on how ageing is viewed with terror. She wrote, "Why is ageing viewed with such disdain and terror? Did we think evolution would spare us? And what exactly are we going to do with eternal youth anyway? Isn't the beauty of the human experience its varied cycles? There's something so freeing about growing older Of not giving a shit about stuff we thought to be so important when we were young. To finally be able to live a more authentic life. Despite my silver streaks, my weakening eyesight & slowing metabolism, I love every thing that my years have brought to my life I'm grateful I'm getting to grow older and wiser. It's a privilege denied to many."

Published February 11th, 2024 at 10:54 IST

