English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 22:02 IST

Rakul-Jackky Get Married: Riteish-Genelia, Varun Dhawan & More Celebs Congratulate The Couple

Soon after Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared the pictures of their wedding, several celebrities congratulated the couple.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani | Image:Instagram/rakulpreet
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actress Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani are now officially married, having exchanged vows in a pair of traditional ceremonies held at the ITC Grand Goa on February 21. The couple got married in an Anand Karaj ceremony during the afternoon, followed by a Sindhi wedding ceremony in the evening.

Rakul and Jackky's wedding pictures

Following the festivities, Rakul took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their special day, captioning them with, "Mine now and forever ❤️ 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni". Rakul adorned herself in a peach and pink lehenga, while Jackky donned a cream and golden sherwani for the occasion.

How did celebrities react to Jackky and Rakul’s wedding?

The couple's social media posts were quickly flooded with well-wishes from their industry colleagues. Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulated them with three heart emojis, while Varun Dhawan expressed his congratulations with multiple praying hands emojis. Nayanthara also extended her congratulations with red hearts, and Riteish Deshmukh chimed in with three green hearts.

Advertisement

More about Rakul and Jackky's wedding

The couple’s wedding was attended by only family and closest friends which included Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana among others. Rakul and Jackky’s pre-wedding festivities began on February 19. For the unversed, the duo made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021.

Advertisement

What’s on the cards with Rakul and Jackky next?

Looking ahead, Jackky is set for the release of his production Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a highly anticipated action film starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles which is scheduled for an Eid release on April 10.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rakul will be next seen in Kamal Haasan's pan-India mass action film Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 film Indian. The movie will also feature S. J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, and Bobby Simha, among others.

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 21:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

2 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

3 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

4 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

6 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

6 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

6 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

6 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

a day ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

a day ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

a day ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

a day ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli, Anushka blessed with a baby boy, cricketer reveals name

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Puneri Paltan overturn 13-point deficit to beat U.P. Yoddhas

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  3. Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys Live Streaming: How to watch?

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. Balika Vadhu Fame Avika Gor Refused To Do 'Adult Scenes' In Telugu Film

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  5. WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 predictions: Who will fly to WrestleMania?

    Sports 28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo