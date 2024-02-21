Advertisement

Actress Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani are now officially married, having exchanged vows in a pair of traditional ceremonies held at the ITC Grand Goa on February 21. The couple got married in an Anand Karaj ceremony during the afternoon, followed by a Sindhi wedding ceremony in the evening.

Rakul and Jackky's wedding pictures

Following the festivities, Rakul took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their special day, captioning them with, "Mine now and forever ❤️ 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni". Rakul adorned herself in a peach and pink lehenga, while Jackky donned a cream and golden sherwani for the occasion.

How did celebrities react to Jackky and Rakul’s wedding?

The couple's social media posts were quickly flooded with well-wishes from their industry colleagues. Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulated them with three heart emojis, while Varun Dhawan expressed his congratulations with multiple praying hands emojis. Nayanthara also extended her congratulations with red hearts, and Riteish Deshmukh chimed in with three green hearts.

Advertisement

More about Rakul and Jackky's wedding

The couple’s wedding was attended by only family and closest friends which included Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana among others. Rakul and Jackky’s pre-wedding festivities began on February 19. For the unversed, the duo made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021.

Advertisement

What’s on the cards with Rakul and Jackky next?

Looking ahead, Jackky is set for the release of his production Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a highly anticipated action film starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles which is scheduled for an Eid release on April 10.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rakul will be next seen in Kamal Haasan's pan-India mass action film Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 film Indian. The movie will also feature S. J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, and Bobby Simha, among others.