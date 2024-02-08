Advertisement

Rakul Preet, who is rumoured to tie the knot with Jackky Bhagnani in February, shared her idea of love and her thoughts on her relationship. The couple have been dating for years now and in 2021, they made their relationship Instagram official with a heartfelt post. Now, in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress said that she likes to keep her personal life under wraps.

Rakul Preet Singh opens up about her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani

When asked about her idea of love despite being a public figure, Rakul said that it hasn't changed ever since she was a teenager. “My idea of love doesn’t change whether it’s in the public eye or not," the actress added. Opening up about the constant scrutiny around her relationship, to this, the actress replied that it doesn't make a "big deal" of it.

(A file photo of Jackky and Rakul | Image: RakulPreetSingh/Instagram)

Rakul added that she doesn't think they both (she and Jackky) like to stay away from PDAs on social media unless it's a birthday or an occasion where they have to wish each other or support each other. Calling Jackky her personal space, she added, "I think that’s the compartmentalization that you do and beyond that, it’s for me to know and that’s my personal space so I feel that’s how I look at it."

Advertisement

(A file photo of Jackky and Rakul | Image: RakulPreetSingh/Instagram)

She concluded by saying, "I don’t make a big deal of it in my head because I think it’s the most natural process for any human being to have a partner.”

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani offer prayers at a replica of the Ram Mandir in Mumbai

The couple attended a replica of the Ram Mandir in Mumbai and shared a photo and video on their Instagram handle. The duo was seen in traditional ensembles - Rakul wore a floral embroidered suit, while Jackky opted for a yellow kurta and pyjama. They were seen offering prayers and taking blessings from Lord Ram. Jackky captioned the post as "Mesmerised with the Ram Mandir Replica Rath. Peaceful and divine."

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to tie the knot in February?

As per a report in IANS, the couple is reported to get married in Goa in an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of family and close friends. However, there is no official announcement from the duo regarding this as of now.