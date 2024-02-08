Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are a new couple on the block, who are rumoured to get married next month. Amid the wedding speculations, the couple was spotted in Mumbai at Ram Mandir's Rath replica on Friday evening. Several photos and videos are going viral on the internet. Jackky has also shared the photo, calling the replica of Ram Mandir “peaceful and divine”.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani take blessings from Lord Ram

A paparazzo shared a post on Instagram offering a glimpse of Rakul and Jackky arriving at Mumbai's Ram Mandir's replica rath. The duo was seen in traditional ensembles - Rakul wore a floral embroidered suit, while Jackky opted for a yellow kurta and pyjama. They were seen offering prayers and taking blessings from Lord Ram.

The producer has also shared a photo from the event in which the couple can be seen offering prayer together. He captioned the image as, “Mesmerised with the Ram Mandir Replica Rath. Peaceful and divine”

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to tie the knot in February?

As per a report in IANS, the couple is reported to get married in Goa in an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of family and close friends. However, there is no official announcement from the duo regarding this as of now.

Advertisement

The couple made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021 with a heartfelt post. Earlier this year, Jackky Bhagnani shared a reel featuring the moments he and Rakul have spent together so far, wishing the actress on her birthday. The reel features glimpses of their vacation diaries, dinner dates, red-carpet walks as well as on-stage performances. Jackky also penned a special note for his girlfriend, as he wrote: "On your special day, I want to express my admiration for the one who always leaves me in awe. With you, every day feels like an incredible journey, and there's never a dull moment.”

Advertisement

What's next for Rakul Preet Singh?

The actress was recently seen in Sivakarthikeyan starter Ayalaan, which hit the theatres today, January 12. Next, she will be seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake, starring Arjun Kapoor. She also has Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, helmed by S. Shankar.

