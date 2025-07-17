Saiyaara Advance Booking Day 1: Ahaan Panday's Debut Movie Surpasses Kesari 2 And Jaat In Pre-Sales, Likely To Beat Sitaare Zameen Par And Sky Force

Saiyaara Advance Booking Day 1: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda is the newcomer duo to look out for, or so it seems. They are all set to feature in Mohit Suri's musical Saiyaara, all set to release on July 18. The makers have adopted a unique strategy and are keeping the lead pair away from the media before the film releases. The music, meanwhile, has received good reviews and despite no promotions by the cast, the movie is set to take a good opening at the box office.

Saiyaara surpasses Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 and Jaat in advance booking

Saiyaara's advance booking is going strong after pre-sales opened on July 15. The music of the film is already trending, with the Saiyaara title song and Barbaad leading the music charts in India. It seems like the movie is witnessing just enough buzz to give it a strong start at the box office.

Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda | Image: X

According to Sacnilk, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut movie has sold close to 1 lakh tickets, with still one day to go before its release. The movie has collected ₹2.60 crore for its opening day so far, with the numbers certain to end up closer to ₹4 crore mark before the movie releases. Saiyaara has already surpassed the pre-sales figures of Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 (₹1.84 crore), Sunny Deol's Jaat (₹2.59 crore) and Shahid Kapoor's Deva (₹1.66 crore). At this pace, it will also likely surpass Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par (₹3.31 crore) and Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force, which collected ₹3.78 crore in advance booking.