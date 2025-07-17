Sanskaar Board, Not Censor Board: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's 'Intimacy Visuals' Cut In Saiyaara, Netizens Infuriated

Of late, movie goers seem to be objecting to the cuts being made in movies playing in India. After a 30-second-long kiss scene was censored for the audiences here and an emoji in Brad Pitt's F1 was altered digitally, the upcoming Bollywood film Saiyaara has also been censored by the CBFC and a 10-second long intimate scene has been asked to be deleted from the Mohit Suri directorial.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers were instructed to delete and replace 10 seconds of ‘sensual, intimacy, body exposure visuals’ from the movie. Saiyaara team has obliged an a U/A 16+ certificate has been obtained before the film's release on July 18. According to the website, additional cuts in the movie are related to the use of cuss words, which have been replaced by "appropriate words". Many on social media are calling out CBFC's "random" cuts in movies that may demand featuring such scenes for storytelling purposes.

A kissing scene in Superman was censored in India for U/A 13+ certification | Image: X

"I guess Censor board is lead by some uncles who find comedy in housefull 5 , this kissing totally unsanskari (sic)," commented one. Another one said, "What Era they are living it, moving backwards (sic)."