Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been enjoying their marital life since they got married on February 21. The couple had a dreamy wedding in Goa amid the picturesque backdrop. As Holi nears, Rakul is excited to celebrate her first festival as a newlywed couple. She also opened up about her life after marriage and the changes it has brought to their life.

Rakul Preet Singh is excited for her first Holi with her husband Jackky Bhagnani

During an interview with Spice Social, Rakul shared her excitement about celebrating her first Holi as a newlywed. She said, "It will be the first Holi we will be celebrating together." When asked about her life after marriage, the actress said, "Why does this wedding have to change anything?" She added that it's a beautiful part of life which is normal for anyone. She doesn't think there's any difference before and after the wedding to Jackky.

(A file photo of Rakul | Image: Instagram)

How Jackky Bhagnani won over Rakul Preet Singh's father during their first meeting

In a conversation with DNA, Rakul recalled Jackky winning over her father at the first meeting. She revealed that the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producer flew down to Delhi to meet her parents on her mother's birthday. Even though she had asked her father, a retired Indian Army officer, not to make things awkward for him. But like a typical father, he started asking him questions.

(A file photo of Rakul and Jackky | Image: Instagram)

She recalled, “We were having lunch and my dad asked him (Jackky) what his plan was. He started with plans for his next release Mission Raniganj. My dad just said, ‘Work and all is good, but what is your plan with my daughter?’ My food got stuck in my throat.” But to Rakul's surprise, Jackky handled the situation well and replied, "Whenever she is ready, I am ready." This impressed her father and became a fan of him.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Rakul and Jackky | Image: Instagram)

Rakul and Jackky got married in the presence of their family and close friends, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-Natasha, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, to name a few.