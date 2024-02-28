Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Share First Photos From Colourful Mehendi Ceremony

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21 in a dreamy wedding ceremony. The couple got married on the beachside in Goa in the presence of close friends and family. Days after the wedding, the newlyweds shared the first photos from their colourful mehendi ceremony.

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani’s candid mehendi photos

On February 27, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram account to share the first photos from the mehendi ceremony. The pre-wedding festivity of the couple was held in Goa on February 20. She captioned the post, “Adding colour to my life ❤️ Thankyouuuuu @arpita__mehta for designing the most beautiful outfit reviving phulkari and adding your magic to it ❤️ Thankyou @kunalrawaldstress for capturing the mood of the occasion so well through your outfit. Couldn’t have asked for better ❤️”

For the pre-wedding festivities, the new bride donned a phulkari outfit custom-designed by Arpita Mehta. The actress donned a comfortable co-ord set teamed with a matching shrug. She twinned with her husband Jackky Bhagnani on the occasion. The groom wore a dual-coloured kurta in pink and cream colour. He accessorised the look with sunglasses.

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani share first photos from dreamy wedding ceremony

On February 21, Rakul and Jackky made a joint post on Instagram sharing the first photos from their nuptials. The couple chose to keep their outfits sombre to match with the ambience on their special day. Sharing the photos they captioned the post, "Mine now and forever ❤️ 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni“.

As soon as the couple shared the photos, their fans and followers rushed to the comment section to extend their wishes. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to the comment section to write, “Congratulations ♥️♥️♥️”. Ritesh Deshmukh also commented,d “Super congratulations 💚💚💚 you beautiful people.”. Actor Varun Dhawan who was a part of the wedding festivities wrote, “congratulationssss”