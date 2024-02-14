Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 17:29 IST

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani To Delay Honeymoon, Will Resume Work After Wedding

Rakul Preet Singh is expected to resume work after a week of marriage and Jackky Bhagnani will focus on his next production, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding | Image:X
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who are all set to get married on February 21 in Goa, will be resuming work right after tying the knot. Speculations about the venue, guest list, and wedding attire have been swirling, adding to the anticipation surrounding the rumoured three-day event. Despite the excitement surrounding their wedding, Rakul and Jackky have decided to delay their honeymoon plans, opting instead to dive straight back into work commitments.

Rakul and Jackky knee deep in work

Rakul Preet Singh is scheduled to work almost up to three days before the wedding festivities begin. Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani is deeply involved in pre-production for his upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. Before their big day, the couple's focus remains their work.

Rakul plans to resume work within a week of the wedding ceremonies, while Jackky will continue to dedicate his time to his film.

Rakul and Jackky to have sustainable wedding

The couple will be having an eco-friendly wedding in Goa. The three-day affair, starting on February 19 and culminating in their marriage on February 21, will stand out for its green initiatives. Sources reveal that the couple has skipped on paper invites in favour of digital-only announcements to guests. In keeping with their eco-friendly theme, there will be no firework displays.

Taking their commitment a step further, Rakul and Jackky are working with experts to assess and offset their wedding's carbon footprint.

These specialists will calculate the environmental impact of their festivities and advise on the quantity of trees to be planted to balance it out. Following this advice, the couple plans to plant these trees, symbolising their dedication to the environment either immediately after their wedding or the next day.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

