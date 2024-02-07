Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani To Host Star-Studded Reception In Mumbai After Goa Wedding?

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are busy preparing for their rumoured wedding. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on February 21 in Goa, as per a paparazzo. The intimate wedding will be followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai, where who's who of Bollywood and South Cinema will be seen. However, other reports suggest that they will be skipping the reception and it will just be a two-day affair.

(A file photo of Rakul and Jackky | Image: Instagram)

About Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's Mumbai reception

According to a paparazzo Varinder Chawla, the couple's pre-wedding celebrations will kick off from February 19 to February 21 in Goa. They will be exchanging their vows in the presence of their close family and friends. Following this they will return to Mumbai and host a grand reception on February 22. Reportedly, the venue of the reception is one of Mumbai's upscale locations.

Who's who of Bollywood and South Cinema to attend reception

Reportedly, stars such as Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Babu, Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Naga Chaitanya, Ayushmann Khurrana, Allu Arjun, David Dhawan, Ram Charan and Vikas Bhal, among others have been invited for the reception.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani changed wedding location

They changed their wedding venue to India influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for families to host their wedding festivities within India. The couple originally planned a destination wedding in the Middle East and made a last-minute decision to align with PM Modi’s call.

(A file photo of Rakul and Jackky | Image: Instagram)

A source close to the couple revealed, "Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian Prime Minister in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India."

"Their decision, made in mid-December, necessitated a complete reset, involving the destination, and accommodations. Despite the considerable changes, the couple embraced the overhaul, driven by their love for the country and desire to contribute to its growing economy," the source concluded.

With IANS Inputs