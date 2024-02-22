Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot by the beachside on February 21. The couple had two wedding ceremonies - a sikh followed by a Sindhi one. In the evening, they posted photos from their sundowner wedding, eliciting loving reactions from the netizens. Soon after, inside photos of the guests started flooding the internet.

Inside photos from Jakul's wedding go viral

In one of the viral photos Rakul and Jackky can be seen posing with a wedding guest. Another one featured Shahid Kapoor with three other attendees. A third one shows Jackky sitting in a blue convertible as he takes his baraat to marry Rakul.

Earlier, Bhumi Pedneakar and Ananya Panday also shared a glimpse of the coveted wedding on their Instagram handle.

Celebs congratulate Rakul-Jackky

After dating each other for a long time, Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony called the Anand Karaj in the afternoon. Later, it was followed by the pheras in the evening to commemorate Jackky's Sindhi heritage. As soon as the photos were uploaded, fans and industry members flooded the comment section with their wishes. Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "congrats !!!!!!" Varun Dhawan commented, "Congratualtionssss." Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a comment, which read, "Congratulations." Dia Mirza wrote, “Congratulations. All our love and blessings.”

