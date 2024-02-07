Rakul Preet Singh Snapped Without Jackky Bhagnani After 'Last-minute Wedding Changes'

Advertisement

2024 is already shaping up to be a milestone year for Rakul Preet Singh, both personally and professionally. The actress has started the year on a strong note, having seen through the release of Tamil film, Ayalaan - a quirky sci-fi film which saw her share screen space with Sivakarthikeyan. On the personal front, the actress will soon be tying the knot with long time beau, Jackyy Bhagnani. Recently, the duo's elaborate wedding plans, underwent quite the shift. The actress has been spotted for the first time since news of the same broke.

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh spotted without Jackyy Bhagnani since wedding venue shift



Rakul Preet Singh was spotted earlier today, on January 31, in Mumbai. The actress was dressed casually in a beige-toned clothes as she emerged from her car. She briefly waved to the paparazzi before heading into the building. Jackyy Bhagnani was nowhere in sight. This marks Rakul Preet Singh's first spotting since news broke of her wedding venue undergoing a major shift - from abroad to within India.

Advertisement



Professionally, Rakul is presumably rather busy as she juggles several projects together. While Aayalaan has hit theatres, the actress is currently involved with two big projects - both of which are underway in terms of filming. First among these is S Shankar's Kamal Haasan led Indian 2, the sequel to his 1996 film Indian. The film is reportedly eyeing an April 14 release. Besides this, Rakul also has the Hindi remake of Meri Patni Ka, which she is also filming for.

Advertisement

Why has Rakul Preet Singh and Jackyy Bhagnani's wedding venue changed?



As per a Pinkvilla report, the couple in question were gearing up for a destination wedding abroad - in the Middle East to be specific. However, Rakul and Jackyy will now reportedly be tying the knot in Goa. This prompt change in plans comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged influential public figures in India to reconsider India as their choice to celebrate the major events in their life.

Advertisement



The source quoted in the report shared, "Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian PM in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India." The report further shares February 22 as the duo's wedding date.