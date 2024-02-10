English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

Rakul Preet Singh To Play Yash's Sister in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan?

Rakul Preet Singh is circling a major role in Ramayan, which reportedly stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as demon king Raavan.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh | Image:rakulpreet/Instagram
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan trilogy is one of the most-anticipated films that is in currently in development. In a new cast update, it has been reported that Rakul Preet Singh has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film based on the Hindu epic, which will see Ranbir Kapoor essaying the role of Lord Ram.

Rakul Preet Singh bags a role in Ramayan trilogy?

According to a report in Pinkvilla, according to sources close to the development, Nitesh Tiwari and his team are in the advanced stages of discussion with Rakul Preet Singh to play the part of Shurpanakha in Ramayan.

“Rakul and Nitesh Tiwari have been in talks for a while now and the casting is now in place for Shurpanakha. It’s one of the most important characters of Ramayan, as Shurpanakha is the one who is responsible for the rivalry of Lord Ram and Ravaan,” revealed a source close to the development. According to the cast updates, Ranbir Kapoor will be essaying the role of Lord Ram while KGF star Yash has been roped in to play the demon king Raavan.

Rakul undergoes look test for Ramayan role

Reportedly, Rakul has also undergone look tests for Ramayan role. It will one of the projects that she will shoot for after her wedding with producer Jackky Bhagnani, set for February 19-21. “Rakul is excited to step into the world of this epic and the paperwork will happen soon. The actress is considering this associate with the evergreen tale of Ramayana as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the source added.

Meanwhile, there are reports suggesting that leading lady Sai Pallavi has dropped out of Ramayan given the constant delays in the movie.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

