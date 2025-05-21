Ram Gopal Varma Deletes Sleazy Comment On Mom-To-Be Kiara Advani's Look In War 2 Teaser After Massive Trolling

War 2 teaser release on May 20 has got the fans hyped for the face-off between 'Kabir' Hrithik Roshan and new YRF spyverse entrant Jr NTR. A moment in the clip, released on the RRR star's birthday, saw Kiara Advani in a bikini. The actress called it one of her "firsts" onscreen as she gears up to glam up the franchise.

Given her toned physique, Kiara has been trending on social media for her daring and bold look in War 2. Now, fans can't wait to see her sizzle on the screen with Hrithik, as scenes in the teaser suggest that she is paired opposite him in the movie. However, Kiara's bikini look in War 2 saw a rather indecent post from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who was quick to delete his remarks from X after backlash.

RGV talked about the War 2 teaser and posted a picture of Kiara in a bikini. "Instead of our countries and societies, if the war between Hrithik and Jr NTR is on who gets her b**k, then 2 will be a b***buster," his comment read. The post quickly went viral, with many calling out the director for his comments.

Ram Gopal Varma posted about Kiara Advani's bikini shot in War 2 teaser | Image: X

"Cheap mentality washed director (sic)," commented an X user. Another one wrote, "Such lewd comments. He shud shut up (sic)."

After the backlash, RGV deleted his post about War 2, accompanied by Kiara's bikini picture from the movie's teaser, from his X handle.

Kiara on War 2 teaser

War 2 will release on Independence Day later this year. Kiara, who is pregnant with her first child with Sidharth Malhotra, shared her excitement about starring in War 2. She took to Instagram Stories to share a list of her "firsts" in the upcoming film. "Lots of firsts in this. First YRF film (emotional face emoji). First action film (female police officer emoji). First with these two amazing heroes (fire emoji). First collaboration with Ayan (clapper board emoji). And of course, first bikini shot (mermaid emoji)."

Kiara Advani joins YRF Spyverse with War 2 | Image: X