Dharmendra recently took to his social media to share a special message with his fans ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. The Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony will take place today, January 22. Shri Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha at the Ayodhya Temple will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Dharmendra shares special message with fans

Dharmendra took to his Instagram handle to share a sweet message with his fans. He wrote, "JAI SHRI RAM 🙏…EKTA AUR BHIICHARE KA PAIGHAAM 🙏 SHANTI SKOON 🙏 FRIENDS, LET US RESPECT EVERY RELIGION TO BRING PEACE AND PROSPERITY IN OUR MOTHERLAND 🙏." Soon after he made the post, his fans took to the comments to write, "Jai Shri Ram."

Hema Malini leaves to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Hema Malini, who recently performed as Mata Sita ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration, was spotted by paps outside her hotel in Ayodhya. The actress opted for a golden traditional saree teamed with statement jewellery and accessories. Hema Malini radiated joy as she left in her car to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha along with other celebrities. Before Hema Malini, actors including Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others left for Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini leaves from a hotel in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/5Nm0sQ7Kwp — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

#WATCH | Actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Rohit Shetty leave from Mumbai for Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple. pic.twitter.com/VOE9ZLfx2A — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

The Pran Prathistha ceremony will take place today in the temple town of Ayodhya, amid tight security. The historic Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla will be performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a number of distinguished guests.