Updated January 20th, 2024 at 12:41 IST

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta: Kangana Ranaut Jets Off To Ayodhya, Chants Jai Shree Ram In Viral Video

Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she departs to attend the Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
UPDATE: Kangana Ranaut is one of the many celebrities invited to the Pran Pratistha ceremony which will take place in Ayodhya on January 22. The actress was spotted departing from the Mumbai airport ahead of the consecration ceremony.  While at the airport, the Queen star interacted with the members of the paparazzi and could also be heard chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’. 

Kangana Ranaut looks pristine as she jets off for Ram Mandir inauguration 

The Ram Mandir consecration ceremony is scheduled to be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Several celebrities and A-listers from the industry have received an invitation to the ceremony. Kangana Ranaut is one of the actresses who will mark her attendance at the history event. 

While speaking to the media at the airport, Kangana opened up about the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The actress asserted, “Our cultures and traditions are limitless. Our Indian roots are getting established again. This has been a struggle for many centuries. Ram Mandir is not just a temple and the Ram Murti is not just an idol, it is the Lord himself and his consciousness. This marks the beginning of a new era in India. Our happiness has no bounds. It is an emotional moment for all of us. I have been a devotee of Lord Ram and Ramayan. I must have done some good deeds in my past life, to be able to witness the historic moment.” She concluded her statement by chanting, “Jai Shree Ram”. 

Kangana Ranaut praises the artists who created the Ram Lalla idol

On January 19, Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana shared two photos of the idol and penned a heartfelt note expressing how her imagination has come alive today. In the first post, she wrote, "I always thought lord Rama looked like this as a young boy and my imagination today came alive with this murti." 

A screengrab of Kangana Ranaut's post | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram 

 

A screengrab of Kangana Ranaut's post | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram 

In another Instagram Story, Kangana praised Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj and wrote, "Kitne sundar aur mann ko moh lene wali ye pratima hai, kitna pressure hoga @arun_yogiraj ji pe aur swayam parmeshvar ko hi patthar mein tham lena…kya kahein yeh bhi Ram ki hi kripa hai…@arun_yogiraj ji Shri Ram ne aapko swayam darshan diya hain, aap dhanya hain.”

Published January 20th, 2024 at 12:13 IST

