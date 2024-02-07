Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan were recently snapped at the airport as they reached Ayodhya to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. The Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony will take place today and Shri Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha at the Ayodhya Temple will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Soon after Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan landed in Ayodhya, their visuals from Ram Mandir began to surface online. The father-son duo were seen interacting with other celebrities and politicians at the temple. They were seen donning saffron coloured scarves with Shri Ram printed on it. Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/fus6oiCJIG — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/Oz118X1hrO — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Stars pose together at Ayodhya airport

Bollywood celebs Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit-Sriram Nene, Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, Ayushmann Khurrana have also reached the Ayodhya airport. Before heading to the temple to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the celebs in desi avatar posed together for the camera. The photo is now going viral on social media.

The Pran Prathistha ceremony will take place today in the temple town of Ayodhya, amid tight security. The historic Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla will be performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a number of distinguished guests.

