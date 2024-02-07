Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Anupam Kher, Vivek Oberoi, Madhur Bhandarkar Jet Off To Ayodhya

Advertisement

Anupam Kher, Vivek Oberoi and Madhur Bhandarkar jetted off to Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The actors are among the many celebrities invited to the consecration ceremony on January 22. Speaking to the media at the airport, The Kashmir Files actor chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and expressed excitement about the inauguration.

Anupam Kher says he has waited for this for a long time

On January 21, a day before the Ram Mandir inauguration, actor Anupam Kher was spotted departing from the Mumbai airport. The actor departed for Ayodhuya to partake in the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. Speaking to ANI, the actor chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and expressed his excitement about the historic event.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Anupam Kher leaves for Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony tomorrow.



He says "It is a very good feeling. We all have waited for this day for a very long time. Jai Shree Ram..." pic.twitter.com/nktgLrcPP9 — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

In a video now doing rounds on social media, Anupam Kher could be heard talking about the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. He said, “It is a very good feeling. We all have waited for this day for a very long time. Jai Shree Ram.” The actor also assured the photographers at the airport that he would offer prayers on their behalf as well.

Vivek Oberoi and Madhur Bhandarkar also fly off to Ayodhya

Vivek Oberoi who has been currently garnering praises for his recent show Indian Police Force, also left for the ceremony. The actor posed with fans for selfies and greeted the paparazzi at the airport as he left for the pran pratishtha ceremony.

Director Madhur Bhandarkar also jetted off to Ayodhya a day in advance. The filmmaker also greeted the media personnel by saying ‘Jai Shree Ram’. He too stated that the country has been waiting for the moment since years and they will finally get the chance to offer prayers to Ram Lalla.

Apart from them, several other celebrities have also received an invitation to the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya. Earlier RRR actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela received their invitations to the ceremony. Other than them, Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Hema Malini, Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, War actor Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn among others have been invited for the temple inauguration on January 22. In the South, Rajinikanth, and Chiranjeevi among others expected to attend the event.