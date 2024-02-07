Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Inside Videos, Photos Of Ram Charan, Ranbir-Alia, Katrina Goes Viral

Advertisement

Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, and Ayushmann Khurrana among others arrived in Ayodhya today, January 22. The purpose of their arrival is to witness the historic ritual of pran pratishtha which will be held a 12:20 pm at the Ram Janmabhoomi. PM Narendra Modi will carry the ritual of the consecration. Now, many videos and photos of the A-listers from the event are going viral on social media.

Celebs' Videos, Photos From Ayodhya Goes Viral

A video of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal sitting in an electric car to arrive at the event venue is going viral. In the video, both the actresses can be seen donning beautiful traditional sarees, while the boy kept it classy in ethnic wears. Vicky opted for a white pajama set, meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor went a step ahead to don a desi dhoti and kurta to mark the event. Videos of the celebrity couples waving at fans and greeting them with folded hands are also going viral.

In another video, the celebrities could be seen seated at the event to partake in the several events that were lined up before the actual ceremony.

#WATCH | Actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/OJVYpbEnN5 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Check out more photos of the celebrities from the event:

Ram Charan along with his mother and father Chiranjeevi outside Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Sriram Nene at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arun Govil, and his wife at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Rajkumar Hirani, Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene in Ayodhya

Celebs at Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya/ Image: Varinder Chawla

Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin too have arrived in Ayodhya to witness the grand ceremony. Photos of the couple from outside the temple are all over the internet.

Advertisement