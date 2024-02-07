Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Sidharth Malhotra, Madhavan, Ajay Devgn, Raveena - Who Is Saying What?

Advertisement

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which is currently taking place in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, was attended by several celebrities. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and more marked their presence at this auspicious occasion. While some stars were lucky enough to be a part of the historic moment, others extended their wishes to fans through their social media handles.

Akshay Kumar took to his X handle hours before the consecration ceremony and shared a video with his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff. The actor expressed his happiness on the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and extended greetings to devotees across the world.

Adah Sharma shared a video of herself singing Ram Bhajan. She captioned the clip, "Jai Shree Ram."

Sunny Deol, Sidharth Malhotra extend congratulations

Sunny Deol shared a glimpse of the newly constructed Ram Mandir on his X handle and wrote, “Jai Shree Ram.”

Jai Shree Ram 🚩🚩🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/H1ApMBZgAy — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) January 22, 2024

Sidharth Malhotra took to his X handle and penned, “अयोध्या राम मंदिर की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के शुभ अवसर पर आप सभी को शुभकामनाएं। जय श्री राम।”

अयोध्या राम मंदिर की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के शुभ अवसर पर आप सभी को शुभकामनाएं। जय श्री राम। 🚩🙏🏼 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 22, 2024

Dharmendra uploaded a photo of the Ram Mandir and wrote, “JAI SHRI RAM. EKTA AUR BHIICHARE KA PAIGHAAM. SHANTI SKOON FRIENDS, LET US RESPECT EVERY RELIGION TO BRING PEACE AND PROSPERITY IN OUR MOTHERLAND.”

Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle to share a video on the occaison of Ram Mandir's inauguration.

R. Madhavan also made a post on social media. He wrote, “Samastah Sukinho Bhavant… ❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏.. May a long everlasting era of LOVE, COMPASSION, PEACE, and PROSPERITY START on this auspicious occasion, and may the world and everyone in it be blessed with the best.”

Actor Vishal extended his congratulations to PM Modi for achieving this huge feat.

Congrats dearest honourable prime minister Modi Saab on another great achievement and another feather in your cap, Jai Shri Ram.



Ram mandir will be remembered for years and generations to come and a tribute to all those who laid their lives and sacrificed themselves for this… — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) January 22, 2024





