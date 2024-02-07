Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 13:11 IST

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Sidharth Malhotra, Madhavan, Ajay Devgn, Raveena - Who Is Saying What?

While some stars were lucky enough to be a part of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the flesh, others extended their wishes through social media.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Celebs extend Ram Mandir inauguration wishes
Celebs extend Ram Mandir inauguration wishes | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which is currently taking place in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, was attended by several celebrities. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and more marked their presence at this auspicious occasion. While some stars were lucky enough to be a part of the historic moment, others extended their wishes to fans through their social media handles. 

Akshay Kumar on Ram Mandir inauguration 

Akshay Kumar took to his X handle hours before the consecration ceremony and shared a video with his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff. The actor expressed his happiness on the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and extended greetings to devotees across the world. 

 

Adah Sharma shared a video of herself singing Ram Bhajan. She captioned the clip, "Jai Shree Ram."

Sunny Deol, Sidharth Malhotra extend congratulations 

Sunny Deol shared a glimpse of the newly constructed Ram Mandir on his X handle and wrote, “Jai Shree Ram.” 

Sidharth Malhotra took to his X handle and penned, “अयोध्या राम मंदिर की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के शुभ अवसर पर आप सभी को शुभकामनाएं। जय श्री राम।” 

 

Dharmendra uploaded a photo of the Ram Mandir and wrote, “JAI SHRI RAM. EKTA AUR BHIICHARE KA PAIGHAAM. SHANTI SKOON FRIENDS, LET US RESPECT EVERY RELIGION TO BRING PEACE AND PROSPERITY IN OUR MOTHERLAND.” 

Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle to share a video on the occaison of Ram Mandir's inauguration. 

 

R. Madhavan also made a post on social media. He wrote, “Samastah Sukinho Bhavant… ❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏.. May a long everlasting era of LOVE, COMPASSION, PEACE, and PROSPERITY START on this auspicious occasion, and may the world and everyone in it be blessed with the best.” 

Actor Vishal extended his congratulations to PM Modi for achieving this huge feat. 


 

 

 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 13:00 IST

