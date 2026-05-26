Ramakant Daayama, Crew and Chak De India Actor, Dies At 69 - Last Rites To Be Held Today In Mumbai

Ramakant Daayama, popular character actor who worked extensively in Bollywood, the Marathi film industry and TV industry, passed away aged 69 on Tuesday, May 26, following a prolonged illness. The news of his demise was shared by actor and close friend Shubhangi Latkar through an emotional social media tribute.

Remembered for his work across films, television, theatre, and digital platforms, Daayama was widely respected for bringing authenticity and emotional depth to character-driven performances. He was known for his roles in Chak De! India, Dhanak and the acclaimed web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Ramakant Daayama passed away after prolonged illness | Image: Instagram

In her heartfelt note, Latkar described Daayama as "a truly beautiful soul" and someone she deeply admired, both personally and professionally. "Today, we lost a truly beautiful soul... and I am simply speechless," she wrote, adding, "Ramakant Daima was not just a dear friend and family friend to me, but someone I deeply admired and respected." Recalling his personality and artistic spirit, she added, "Full of life, warmth, and energy. He truly knew how to enjoy life despite every challenge. A spontaneous dancer, a soulful singer, a brilliant actor, and for me, a wise advisor whose words always carried meaning."

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Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) posted about Daayama's demise on X, writing, "CINTAA mourns the passing of Shri Rammakant Daayama, a respected former EC Member. On behalf of the entire CINTAA family, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and admirers during this difficult time (sic)."

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Ramakant Daayama's last rites will be held in Mumbai | Image: X

Daayama's mortal remains have been kept at his Mumbai residence for antim darshan. His last rites will be held at a crematorium in Andheri, West. Daayama's popular works in Hindi films and web series include - Crew, Farzi, Ram Setu, Ram Setu, Paa, Chak De India, Gandhi, My Father, Laakhon Mein Ek, Jehanabad - Of Love & War, Bandish Bandits, Guri Dhairya Ki Love Story, The Trial among others.