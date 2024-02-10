Advertisement

Sai Pallavi, who was touted to play the leading role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, has reportedly backed off from the project. Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in the blockbuster hit Animal, will be essaying the role of Lord Ram in the trilogy, but seems like Sai has changed her mind about starring in the project right before it was supposed to go on the floors.

Sai Pallavi out, Janhvi Kapoor in as Sita?

Reports are rife that Sai Pallavi has dropped out of Ramayan. The reason for the same is not clear yet but it seems like Janhvi Kapoor is in the running to take over the role of Goddess Sita. The continuous delay in the film going on the floors has been cited as the reason behind Sai dropping of the project.

Ramayan was officially greenlit some years back and the principal photography on the project has still not begun. Reports have suggested that the shoot with the lead actors Ranbir and Sai Pallavi was supposed to begin by mid 2024 but there is no confirmation in the regard. If reports of Sai moving out of the Ramayan are indeed true, it will be a huge setback for the makers.

The reported cast of Ramayan

Ramayan, which has been envisioned as a trilogy, will reportedly star Yash as Raavan. Additionally, reports are rife that makers have roped in Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Vijay Sethupathi as Vibhishana. While the project is shaping up currently, all eyes will be on who will be cast in what role. Ramayan is Nitesh Tiwari's next directorial after Varun Dhawan starrer Bawaal, which released on OTT and received mixed reviews.

