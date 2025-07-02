Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 12: Aamir Khan Starrer Stays Rock Steady In 2nd Week, Begins Journey Towards ₹150 Crore Mark

Updated 2 July 2025 at 09:40 IST
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 12: Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer comedy drama is performing well at the box office. The movie released on June 20, earned positive reviews and has collected over ₹130 crore at the box office in India. Despite emerging competition from Kajol's Maa and Brad Pitt starrer F1, SZP has held its own in the 2nd week and is slowing inching towards hit status.
Sitaare Zameen Par minted ₹3.75 crore on its 2nd Monday (June 30). The biz on Tuesday was a little higher and stood at around ₹4.24 crore, taking the film's total collection to ₹130.64 crore. According to a report in Box Office India, the film will mint ₹50 crore or less in its 2nd week. This is a fair trend in the film's favour given new releases Maa and F1 are also performing good, with both collecting around ₹30 crore and working well in their first weekend and beyond.
Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to the blockbuster movie Taare Zameen Par, features challenges faced by intellectually disabled people as they step up to prove themselves in a basketball competition.
10 new faces have been introduced in the movie, while Aamir plays the role of basketball coach Gulshan Arora and Genelia Deshmukh plays his wife Sunita. Aamir shared that Farhan Akhtar and Sivakarthikeyan were first selected for the movie's Hindi and Tamil version, which were supposed to shot simultaneously. But, eventually, Aamir did the leading role.
