After Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya Sparks Dating Rumours With Tara Sutaria As Couple Holidays In Italy

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria have sparked dating rumours again. The actor's social media activity has further fuelled relationship buzz. Most recently, their Instagram stories have dropped a hint on their dating status.

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria's Instagram stories drop big hints

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria took to their Instagram stories to share their photos from an undisclosed destination. Eagle-eyed netizens have spotted similarities between the two images. On July 1, Veer Pahariya shared a picture from a yacht cruising through the Mediterranean. A few hours later, Tara Sutaria also posted a video seemingly from the same location. In the brief clip, the actress captured scenic visuals of the cliff and the clear blue water. As per reports, they are vacationing in Capri, Italy.



As per various media publications, Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria are serious in their relationship. Reports suggest that the actors are not hiding their relationship status, and their recent Italian getaway proves that. Some social media users also claimed to have seen the rumoured couple together in the European city.



Veer Pahariya-Sara Ali Khan dating rumours

Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya were reportedly dating before the actress made her debut in Bollywood with the 2018 film Kedarnath. Their relationship came into the spotlight after the actress appeared in a chat show where the host hinted that Sara and Janhvi were dating a brother duo. For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor is dating Veer Pahariya's brother, Shikhar Pahariya. Neither Sara nor Veer has ever confirmed their relationship status. The actors appeared together in the movie, Sky Force, which marked Veer's debut.

