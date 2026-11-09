Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Registers All-Time Diwali Record, Beats Tiger 3

Ramayana Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer is performing well at the box office in India despite witnessing a lukewarm opening. The movie which was expected to break the records on the very first day, given the hype around the movie opened at only ₹64.85 crore. However, on the fourth day, it was able to break 2023 film Tiger 3's Diwali-day record.

Ramayana box office collection day 4

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹56.15 crore across 21,770 shows. In Hindi, the movie collected ₹36.75 crore, followed by Kannada ₹7.25 crore and Telugu ₹6.25 crore. Tamil version minted ₹3.15 crore and Malayalam ₹2.75 crore. This brings the net total to ₹238.85 crore and the gross to ₹285.20 crore. Overseas, the movie collected ₹53 crore, taking the gross total to ₹222 crore.

Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide collection stands at ₹507.20 crore.

An estimated 2,353,669 tickets were sold for Ramayana on Day 4, and 9,341,698 across the run.

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Ramayana breaks Tiger 3's Diwali record

In 2023, the movie collected ₹44.50 crore on the day of Diwali. Since then, no film was able to break this record until Ramayana itself released on this auspicious occasion. The movie collected ₹56.15 crore despite witnessing a 19.6 per cent decline from the third day.

All about Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by producers Namit Malhotra (Prime Focus Studios) and Yash (Monster Mind Creations), Ramayana: Part One features an ensemble led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film received widespread appreciation from members of the film industry, with many praising the team’s efforts. Among those impressed by the epic was acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli, best known for blockbuster films such as RRR and the Baahubali franchise.

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