Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Starrer Surpasses Pathaan, Animal Lifetime Haul In India, Earns ₹564.60 Crore

Ramayana Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer performed well in the opening week. The collection benefited from the Diwali holidays, especially on Monday and Tuesday. Fueled by the Diwali holiday surge, the film collected ₹107.50 crore net on Monday and ₹94.10 crore net on Tuesday. Both figures are the highest single-day Monday and Tuesday totals in Indian box office history. This helped the business of the movie surpass the ₹500 crore club.

Ramayana box office collection

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹53.50 crore across 24,042 shows on the eighth day of the release. Hindi version topped the chart by ₹43 crore, followed by Kannada ₹3.25 crore, Malayalam ₹2.80 crore, Telugu ₹2.30 crore and Tamil ₹2.15 crore. This brings the net total to ₹564.60 crore and the gross total to ₹675.05 crore.

Overseas, the film collected ₹25.00 crore, taking its total to ₹358.50 crore.

Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹1,033.55 crore.

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Ramayana averaged ₹22,316 per show on Day 8 across 23,996 shows.

Ramayana beats Pathaan and Animal

Ranbir starrer, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (₹544.28 crore and Ranbir's previous career best, Animal's lifetime haul.

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Mukesh Khanna slams modern twist to Sai Pallavi’s character

Taking to his vlog, Mukesh Khanna slammed the Ramayana filmmaker for taking liberties with the revered text and adding their own interpretations. He said, "Sita is shown fighting two or three demons, engaging in combat, striking them, and kicking them. All of this is being done by Sita. I was also astonished by this. The person who wrote about it seemed even more shocked than I was. I looked into what he said and saw that Sita was indeed shown fighting them," he continued.

Khanna argued, "I checked. Nothing like this exists in Valmiki's Ramayana. As far as I know and from everything I have read, Sita never fought anyone. She was the wife of Maryada Purushottam Ram, who exemplified devotion and willingly accompanied her husband into exile for 14 years. Not because of any fault of her own, but because Ram wished to fulfil the promise his father had made to Kaikeyi. This is the story of Maryada Purushottam Ram, and Sita chose to stay by his side. She never asked for royal comforts or privileges."