'Cannot Accept Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Rama Because Of Animal,' Says Ramanand Sagar's Grandson Shiv Sagar

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash are gearing up for the release of their upcoming magnum opus Ramayana. Ahead of the release, Ramanand Sagar's grandson, Shiv Sagar, shared his views on the film and said the makers should have cast a fresh face as Lord Ram. Ramanand Sagar is known for making the 1987 show Ramayana and its follow-up Lav-Kush. The show was widely hailed by audiences across generations.

Can't accept Ranbir Kapoor as Rama: Shiv Sagar

In an interview with ANI, Shiv Sagar expressed his displeasure and said that except for Ranbir, he likes the rest of the casting. He doesn't think Ranbir is appropriate owing to his role in Animal. "Except for that one casting, I like the rest of the casting very much. Personally, I cannot accept Ranbir Kapoor as Ram because after Animal, I cannot accept him as Ram. When I look at Ram ji, I feel that a fresh face should have been taken,” he said.

He further praised Ranbir and said that people have seen him in different roles. However, in his opinion, the makers must have cast a fresh face and believe that they have cast Ranbir for a "marketing push". "Maybe if they didn't take Ranbir, the film wouldn't have been marketed so well, so that's also something to think about, but I personally believe that for such characters, it's better to take a new face,” he elaborated," he added.

Shiv Sagar praises Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita

In the same interview, the director-producer praised the rest of the cast, including Yash and Sai Pallavi. He said, "You can take a very strong supporting cast, like Yash is looking very good, Sai Pallavi is looking very good; they don't have that much baggage. He (Ranbir) has a lot of baggage. That's why we usually take a new face in our serials, so they don't have any baggage or history."

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He further shared that his opinion doesn't matter if the audience accepts Ranbir as Lord Rama.

Ramayana, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, also stars Arun Govil, Ravie Dubey, and Sunny Deol in key roles. The first part of the film will be released on November 8, while the concluding part is slated to be released on Diwali 2027.