Ramayana Cast Fees: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Or Sai Pallavi, Who Is The Highest Paid Actor In Franchise?

Ramayana teaser has raised anticipation after its teaser reveal on July 3. It is billed as an ambitious cinematic event, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi and Sita in the lead roles. Additionally Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey will essay the role pf Lord Lakshman. The two-part series has reportedly emerged as the most expensive Indian franchise of all time, with the reported budget touching ₹1700 crore.

Meanwhile, speculation has already begun about the cast fees. As per reports, Ranbir has emerged as the highest paid actor in the series, with him said to have been taking away ₹75 crore per part of duology. Yash, who is co-producing the films under his banner Monster Mind Creations, is said to be charging ₹50 crore per part of Ramayana. It is being said that while his role in Part 1 is limited, he will take over the screens in Ramayana Part 2.

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari | Image: X

Sunny Deol is being paid ₹20 crore per part in Ramayana while, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman are said to be making ₹2-4 crore per part of the, movie for their starring roles in the adaptation of Hindu epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Ramayana | Image: X