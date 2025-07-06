Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 17: Aamir Khan Starrer To Touch ₹150 Crore Mark In 3rd Weekend?

Updated 6 July 2025 at 13:28 IST
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 17: Aamir khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer comedy drama is performing well at the box office, since its release on June 20. The movie is running into its third weekend now and despite facing competition from new releases like Metro In Dino, Maa, F1 and Jurassic World: Rebirth, has managed to hold on its own at the ticket window.
Aaamir's latest release minted ₹88.9 crore in its first week, just short of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 and Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5. However, in its second week, SZP has managed to stay steady and collected ₹46.5 crore. On its third Friday, the movie minted ₹2.4 crore in Hindi and on Saturday ₹4.75 crore, taking its total to ₹142.55 crore before its third weekend winds up on July 6.
With a little push on Sunday, Sitaare Zameen Par will cross the ₹150 crore mark. It will then begin its journey to ₹200 crore milestone, which will become difficult with the release of Maalik, Son Of sadaar 2 and Param Sundari, all releasing in July.
Sitaare Zameen Par billed as a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, focused on themes of inclusivity and empowerment. Aamir takes on the role of a basketball coach, Gulshan Arora, who mentors ten differently-abled individuals. Genelia Deshmukh plays his wife, Sunita, in the movie.
Sitaare Zameen Par is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Campeones, and its success led to the Hollywood adaptation titled Champions, with Woody Harrelson in the lead role.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 6 July 2025 at 13:28 IST