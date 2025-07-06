Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 17: Aamir Khan Starrer To Touch ₹150 Crore Mark In 3rd Weekend?

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 17: Aamir khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer comedy drama is performing well at the box office, since its release on June 20. The movie is running into its third weekend now and despite facing competition from new releases like Metro In Dino, Maa, F1 and Jurassic World: Rebirth, has managed to hold on its own at the ticket window.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection at a glance

Aaamir's latest release minted ₹88.9 crore in its first week, just short of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 and Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5. However, in its second week, SZP has managed to stay steady and collected ₹46.5 crore. On its third Friday, the movie minted ₹2.4 crore in Hindi and on Saturday ₹4.75 crore, taking its total to ₹142.55 crore before its third weekend winds up on July 6.

A still from Sitaare Zameen Par | Image: YouTube screengrab

With a little push on Sunday, Sitaare Zameen Par will cross the ₹150 crore mark. It will then begin its journey to ₹200 crore milestone, which will become difficult with the release of Maalik, Son Of sadaar 2 and Param Sundari, all releasing in July.

Aamir's turn as a basketball coach wins hearts

Sitaare Zameen Par billed as a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, focused on themes of inclusivity and empowerment. Aamir takes on the role of a basketball coach, Gulshan Arora, who mentors ten differently-abled individuals. Genelia Deshmukh plays his wife, Sunita, in the movie.

Aamir plays basketball coach in Sitaare Zameen Par | Image: YouTube screengrab