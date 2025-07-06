Sara Ali Khan, Anurag Basu, Pankaj Tripathi And Fatima Sana Shaikh Surprise Fans At Metro In Dino Screening | Watch

Metro In Dino hit the big screens on July 4. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Select members of the cast, along with the filmmaker, surprised the audience who were watching the film in a theatre in Mumbai. Videos from the evening are now doing the rounds on social media.

Metro In Dino cast and director surprise fans

On July 5, select members from the Metro In Dino cast visited a PVR in Mumbai. Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi, accompanied by the director Anurag Basu, were seated in the front row in a housefull theatre. As soon as the credits rolled, the actors surprised the cine-goers, receiving applause and a roaring response.



Surprised to see the actors in front of them, the audience began filming them and queued up for photos and to interact with the stars up close. In a viral clip, Sara Ali Khan could be heard asking the theatre audience, ‘kaisi lagi picture' (how was the film). The cine-goers positively responded to the question.



How is Metro In Dino performing at the box office?

Metro In Dino opened on a slow note at the box office with ₹3.5 crore. Despite the positive word of mouth, the movie has failed to pull an audience to the big screens. The movie added another ₹6 crore to its kitty on Saturday. In the two-day theatrical release, the film has amassed a total of ₹9.5 crore.



