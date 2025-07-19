Saiyaara A Remake Of Korean Film A Moment To Remember? Netizens Point Out Similarities In Ahaan Panday-Padda Starrer

Saiyaara hit the big screens on July 18 and has been drawing audiences to packed theatres. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has impressed the cinegoers with the film raking over ₹20 crore collection. Netizens who caught early shows of the movie took to their social media accounts to point out similarities between the romance drama and Korean film, A Moment To Remember. This has raised questions about Mohit Suri's directorial being a copy of the Korean film.

Is Saiyaara another remake by Mohit Suri?

Saiyaara is directed by Mohit Suri and features newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. The romance drama has become an internet sensation overnight, especially because of the plot. However, the audience who watched the first day of the movie is convinced that it is an adaptation of the 2004 Korean drama, A Moment To Remember. With the risk of getting spoilers, read on to know more.



Directed by John H. Lee, the Korean film A Moment To Remember explores the life of a young couple whose relationship is faced with a major hurdle when the lady gets diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. The movie went on to become a classic, with its adaptations in several languages around the world. Saiyaara also follows a similar theme, where Krish Kapoor, a rockstar, falls in love with Vaani, a songwriter. Their relationship is also put to the test when the young girl is diagnosed with an early onset of Alzheimer's. While the themes of both movies are the same, it remains unclear if the film is an official remake.



