Ramayana Day 1 Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi-Yash Starrer Sells 2.43 Lakh Tickets, Earns ₹13.17 Crore

Ramayana Day 1 Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash are gearing up for the release of their magnum opus, which is scheduled for November 5. Ahead of it, the makers opened the booking counter for movie buffs to buy tickets in advance.

Ramayana first day advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the movie has sold 2.43 lakh tickets so far across 5604 shows, out of which 9 are houseful shows. The film has earned ₹13.17 crore. The top state is Maharashtra with ₹2.81 crore, followed by Delhi at ₹2.62 crore and Karnataka at ₹2.16 crore.

In the film, Ranbir stars as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra.

Ahead of the release, the film has already been declared tax-free in West Bengal. CM Suvendu Adhikari said that Ramayana would join other films that have received tax-free status in the state. He also spoke about the possibility of films based on other Indian epics and mythological figures.

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To keep the audience hooked, the makers unveiled another song titled Mangal Rang in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The song is crooned by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal in Hindi and penned by Dr Kumar Vishwas. Composed by AR Rahman, the song features Ranbir and Sai Pallavi, showing moments from their wedding and their journey together.

All about Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part film is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. ‘Ramayana: Part 1’ is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027.