Ramayana Day 1 Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Sells 4.05 Lakh, Earns ₹19.81 Crore In India

Ramayana Day 1 Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash starrer performs well in domestic and overseas markets. The pre-sales in India have surged to ₹19.81 crore for the first day of the release with 23 houseful shows. The number of shows has also increased.

Ramayana day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the movie sold 4.05 lakh tickets across 9264 shows, earning ₹19.81 crore. The top state for Ramayana Day 1 is Maharashtra with ₹3.09 crore, followed by Karnataka at ₹3.49 crore and Delhi at ₹2.66 crore. The top 10 states hold 86% of the gross.

Overseas, North America premiere advance has hit $1 million, with gross total reaching approximately $3.5 million across all available dates. According to Sacnilk, trade projections now point towards a $20 million-plus overseas opening weekend, with the potential to reach $25 million.

The November 4 paid premieres have registered $944,863 from 43,666 tickets across 2,291 shows.

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All about Ramayana

The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is envisioned as a two-part epic.

Part 1 of the film will release worldwide on November 5 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027. The film will release in 6 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English and will be presented in IMAX. Sony Pictures is distributing the film globally, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute it in the Hindi-speaking market.