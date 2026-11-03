Ramayana Day 1 Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Starrer Surpasses ₹30 Crore Mark In India

Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer is just two days away from hitting the theatres worldwide. The movie is busy raking in money in the pre-sales, and it has already collected more than ₹30 crore in India. The number of shows has also increased given the crazy hype around the movie.

Ramayana day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the movie has collected ₹32.53 crore, selling 8.14 lakh tickets across 20,026 shows with 49 houseful shows. For 5 show dates, the movie has collected ₹59.24 crore. The top state for Ramayana Day 1 is Karnataka with ₹5.92 crore, followed by Maharashtra at ₹5.61 crore and Delhi at ₹4.35 crore. The top 10 states hold 82% of the gross. Bengaluru is the top city at ₹4.60 crore.

Ramayana day 1 advance booking overseas

The movie has surpassed Baahubali 2 and Dhurandhar 2's record, crossing the estimated US premiere-ticket benchmarks. The movie has sold more than 52,000 tickets for its November 4 US paid previews.

At this pace, the film is likely to make history at the box office in India and overseas.

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All about Ramayana

The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is envisioned as a two-part epic.

Part 1 of the film will release worldwide on November 5 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027. The film will release in 6 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English and will be presented in IMAX. Sony Pictures is distributing the film globally, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute it in the Hindi-speaking market.