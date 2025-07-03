Ramayana Director Nitesh Tiwari And Producer Namit Malhotra Talk About Bringing The 'Great Epic To The World In Grandest Form'

The makers of Ramayana unveiled the first glimpse of the upcoming mythological epic, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is a two-part live-action saga set 5,000 years ago and rooted in one of Indian mythology’s most enduring epics. It is described as an "ambitious cinematic event", with the first slated to release worldwide during Diwali 2026 and part two following in Diwali 2027.

The teaser reveal happened at events across multiple cities, and Namit and Nitesh spoke about their upcoming project in Mumbai. Nitesh shared that due to divine intervention, the shoot wrapped up just a day before the teaser release and they could be present at the event. The director said, "Aaj prabhu ki yeh iccha thi ki hum yahan aa paye, isliye humaare shoot ek din pehle khatam ho gaya. It was our destiny to be here."

Namit shared, "I started in this industry 30 years ago, growing up in a film family, setting up a little studio in a garage in Mumbai and turning it into a true global entity and watching some of the greatest filmmakers and studios across the world. I'm here today to talk to you about something even more special, something that's been my dream my entire life. It gives me great pleasure to introduce you to the world of Ramayana."

Ramayana will release in two parts | Image: Instagram

He further continued, "That's the story of our culture, our truth, our history, our growing up, the way we've all learned a lot about each other, how humanity and how our thought process and values have shaped the world and continue to do so. All of us should take tremendous pride and feel great joy that we are able to bring this great story and great epic to the world in the grandest form and manner possible."

"The trailer and the teaser will happen subsequently which we will joyously come to you again and present at the right time," he concluded.

Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari at Ramayana teaser reveal event | Image: Varinder Chawla