Unreal Jealousy: Netizens Attack T-Series For Posting Adipurush Song With Ramayana 1st Glimpse Release, Ranbir Kapoor And Prabhas Fans Fight Over Who Is Better 'Rama'

The first glimpse of Ramayana Part 1 was unveiled on July 3. Social media users were waiting in anticipation for the release of the first look since 11 am, when the extravagant event was supposed to commence. Making the most of the opportunity, T-Series took to their YouTube handle to release the 8k version of the Adipurush song, Jai Shri Ram.

On the day of Ram Vs Ravan Ramayana battle, Ranbir Kapoor and Prabhas fans locked horns

On July 3, almost around the time when Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari shared the introduction video of Ramayana, T-Series took to its official YouTube account to share a song from Adipurush. For the unversed, the 2023 movie was headlined by Prabhas and directed by Om Raut. The film was also based on the Hindu epic of the Ramayana.

T-Series did not need to share a song from Adipurush as social media users had already brought back the massive trolling of Prabhas and Om Raut before the Ramayana first look reveal. After the epic first look was released, netizens took the trolling a step further to brutally bash the Prabhas starrer. After T-Series shared the new video, social media users took to the comment section to begin fan wars between Ranbir Kapoor and Prabhas, both of whom play Lord Ram in their respective movies.

While Adipurush received massive backlash for shoddy VFX, colloquial dialogues and misinterpretation of Hindu Gods, Prabhas' performance in the film was hailed by his fans. Following the announcement of Ramayana, a comparison of the Rebel star with Ranbir Kapoor was imperative.



Fans of Ranbir Kapoor took to the comment section of the new song shared by T-Series to write, “Jealousy at its peak”. Some even tagged Om Raut and the makers of Adipurush and advised them to learn filmmaking from Ramayana makers. However, fans of Prabhas gave a befitting reply and dodged all comparisons of the star with Ranbir Kapoor.

