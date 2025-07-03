Republic World
  • Ramayana First Glimpse Pre-release Buzz Hits Stratosphere, 'Raavan' Yash Fans Line Up In Long Queues, Ranbir Kapoor's Poster As Lord Ram Adorn Screening Venues | Watch Video

Updated 3 July 2025 at 12:03 IST

Ramayana First Glimpse Pre-release Buzz Hits Stratosphere, 'Raavan' Yash Fans Line Up In Long Queues, Ranbir Kapoor's Poster As Lord Ram Adorn Screening Venues | Watch Video

Ramayana First Glimpse: The first look of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's headliner is scheduled to be released today. Ahead of the unveiling, fans of the actors lined up to catch it on the big screen.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Ramayana pre-release craze
Ramayana pre-release craze | Image: Mallikarjuna/X, 𝐑𝐚𝐨 𝐒𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐛/X

Fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash are waiting with bated breath for the first look of the movie, Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Raavan. The first part of the spectacle will hit the screens on Diwali 2025.

Ramayana pre-release craze takes over multiplex 

On the morning of July 3, multiplexes in 9 cities across India geared up for the screening of the first glimpse of Ramayana. In an extravagant event scheduled to commence at 11 am, fans of the movie and the actors rushed to the venue to catch the first glimpse of the film based on the Hindu epic. Viral videos from the venues show fans of Yash rushing to the cinema halls in Bangalore to catch the screening.

People came out in large numbers to show their excitement for the film. Fans who could not make it to the theatres took to their social media accounts to express anticipation for Ramayana. Amid this, the screening venues were decked with posters of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. The posters quickly made their way on social media, with netizens lavishing praise on the actor and the makers. The pre-release buzz for the movie is significant, and fans are eagerly waiting for the first look of Ramayana

