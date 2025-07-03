Ramayana First Glimpse Pre-release Buzz Hits Stratosphere, 'Raavan' Yash Fans Line Up In Long Queues, Ranbir Kapoor's Poster As Lord Ram Adorn Screening Venues | Watch Video

Fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash are waiting with bated breath for the first look of the movie, Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Raavan. The first part of the spectacle will hit the screens on Diwali 2025.

Ramayana pre-release craze takes over multiplex

On the morning of July 3, multiplexes in 9 cities across India geared up for the screening of the first glimpse of Ramayana. In an extravagant event scheduled to commence at 11 am, fans of the movie and the actors rushed to the venue to catch the first glimpse of the film based on the Hindu epic. Viral videos from the venues show fans of Yash rushing to the cinema halls in Bangalore to catch the screening.



