Ramayana: Can You Guess The Actors Making Their Bollywood Debuts With Ranbir Kapoor-Nitesh Tiwari's Spectacle

Ramayana is one of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role as Lord Ram. The makers are all set to reveal the first glimpse of the movie based on the Hindi epic in a 3-minute asset. Ahead of the first glimpse, take a look at the actors who will make their Bollywood debuts with the mythological drama.

1. Yash

KGF fame Yash is the biggest superstar in the Kannada film industry. The actor is now all set to make his Bollywood debut with Ramayana, in which he will play the critical role of Raavan. Yash has worked predominantly in Kannada cinema and is one of the most celebrated actors in South India. Despite a turbulent debut with Rocky, the actor established his dominance in the industry with movies such as Googly (2013), Raja Huli (2013), fantasy action Gajakesari (2014), Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari (2014), Masterpiece (2015) and action romance Santhu Straight Forward (2016). With Prashanth Neel's period action films, KGF and KGF 2, Yash rose to national fame. Fans of the actor are eagerly waiting to see him in the role of the main antagonist in the Ranbir Kapoor film.



2. Sai Pallavi

The actress will essay the role of Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. While this will mark her debut in the Hindi film industry, the actress has already shot for another Hindi film, tentatively titled Ek Din, alongside Junaid Khan. The release date of the movie remains unknown, and it might be released before Ramayana. Sai Pallavi is one of the leading stars in Tollywood, Tamil and Malayalam movies. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in South Indian films and rose to fame with her breakthrough performance as Malar in the 2015 Malayalam film Premam. She has also featured in critically acclaimed films such as Fidaa (2017), Kali (2016), Middle Class Abbayi (2017), Maari 2 (2018), and Gargi (2022). Most recently, she was seen in the Telugu film Thandel, also featuring Naga Chaitanya.

3. Ravie Dubey

A popular name in television and the Punjabi movie industry, Ravie Dubey is finally making his debut in Bollywood with Ramayana. The actor will play the role of Lord Ram's brother, Lord Laxman, in the epic. He is best known for his role in serials such as Saas Bina Sasural and Jamai Raja. He has also made notable appearances in Punjabi movies along with his wife, Sargun Mehta. A still of the actor from the Ramayana set made its way online previously, which received high praise from his fans.



The first glimpse of Ramayana will be unveiled on July 3 | Image: X

Apart from these three, Ramayana will also feature Adinath Kothare as Bharat. The actor was seen in the second season of City of Dreams. He made his debut with the Ranveer Singh movie 83, but in case you missed his appearance as Dilip Vengsarkar in the sports drama Ramayana, this is your chance to witness the actor, who is an established name in the Marathi film industry. Baahubali fame Ramya Krishnan and Devo Ke Dev Mahadev fame Mohit Raina will also star in Ramayana.

Ramayana is made in two parts | Image: X