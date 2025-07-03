Prabhas Fans Will Have Nowhere To Hide After Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana 1st Glimpse Is Out, Adipurush Memes Flood Social Media

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is one of the most anticipated Indian movies to hit the big screens in the coming time. The anticipation for the film has been sky high and the first glimpse of the adaptation of the Hindu epic will be out on July 3. Ranbir Kapoor will essay the role of Lord Ram in the movie, Sai Pallavi plays Goddess Sita and Yash will be demon king Raavan. The star-studded cast also includes Sunny Deol, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil Ravie Dubey, Mohit Raina and more.

Nitesh Tiwari is directing Ramayana series | Image: X

While fans have been waiting eagerly for the teaser of Ramayana to drop, Om Raut's Adipurush has also returned on social media as a meme fodder. In 2023, the hype surrounding Prabhas starrer was also huge, but the teaser dropped and instantly, the poor VFX work was called out. Om Raut delayed the film release by months, to better the visuals, but the final edit was no different. To add to the woes, the "modern day retelling of Ramayana" had various issues, with many pointing out the "misrepresentation of Hindu gods", the use colloquial language and the overall look and feel of the film. Adipurush ended up being a disaster.

With Ramayana in the offing now and years gone into its making, fans are certain that it will be the visual and storytelling delight that the Hindu epic Ramayan deserves. "Adipurush was a lesson , Ramayan is the answer . Now it’s time to get it right and give this generation the #Ramayana it truly deserves (sic)," commented one. Another one said, "Great expectations from the cast, especially after the disaster of #Adipurush (sic)."