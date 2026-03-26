Ramayana Gets First Look On Ram Navami, But There's A Twist

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is one of the most awaited Indian movies, set to release this year on Diwali. Part 1 will arrive later in 2026, while Part 2, which is currently filming, will release on Diwali 2027. Director Nitesh Tiwari has assembled a heavy duty cast, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman leading the charge. The movie's glimpse was unveiled last year and generated good hype for this mega budget mythological adaptation.

The team was supposed to unveil posters and other promotional material from Ramayana on Ram Navami on March 26. Mumbai's Gateway Of India was also finalised as the event venue. However, due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, and given the fact that this region is a big market for Indian movies, Ramayana promotional event was postponed. A new date is expected to be revealed soon.

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Meanwhile, on the festive occasion of Ram Navami, another Ramayana adaptation got its first look. The makers of the upcoming film Valmiki Ramayana shared the first-look motion poster, giving a sneak peek into the film's devotional theme. The poster shows the feet of Lord Ram. Along with the poster, the makers shared a caption while introducing the first look to the audience. It read, "As long as mountains stand and rivers flow, the Ramayana will live on." The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Bhavna Talwar.

Valmiki Ramayana will release on October 2, ahead of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which is expected to debut in theatres in early November. Producer Namit Malhotra has shared that the budget of two-part Ramayana will swell up to ₹4000 crore, making it the most expensive movie in Indian cinema.