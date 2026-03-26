Vijay-Trisha Krishnan Controversy: Ravi Mohan's Estranged Wife Aarti Ravi Flags Selective Outrage, Questions 'Reserved Empathy For Those In Power'

Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, went through a highly publicised, messy separation in 2025. Since then, the duo has been targeting each other with indirect posts on social media. Most recently, Aarti Ravi took to hr Instagram account to share a poignant post questioning ‘selective outrage’ over a familiar situation. While she did not mention names, netizens have reason to believe that her post was directed at the recent controversy surrounding Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan.

Aarti and Ravi Mohan are parents to two sons | Image: Instagram

For the unversed, earlier this month, Thalapathy Vijay's wife, Sangkeetha, moved court to seek a divorce from the actor turned politician. In her plea, she cited ‘negligence’ and ‘infidelity’, alleging that he has had an "adulterous relationship" with an actress since 2021. The actress in question was reported to be Trisha Krishnan; however, there is no official confirmation about the same. Days after the news, Vijay and Trisha made a public appearance together at a wedding function, fuelling rumours around their alleged relationship.

A similar situation happened with Ravi Mohan and his wife, Aarti Ravi. At the time of their divorce, Aarti alleged that her husband was in a relationship with Kenishaa Francis. Ravi Mohan later made his relationship with Kenishaa official by attending a wedding with her.



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Is Aarti Ravi's post directed at Vijay and Trisha?

On March 25, Aarti took to her Instagram account to share monochrome photos of herself with a long caption. A part of the caption read, “Interesting to observe the sudden chatter around the dignity of a wife. The insensitivity of moving on publicly, and the emotional cost of watching a marriage unravel in the public eye. But it does make one pause and reflect on how there was far less noise when a similar situation unfolded last year. At the time, the reactions felt rather muted. Narratives were spun, assumptions were made, and widespread negativity followed because many chose to blindly believe a carefully churned narrative.” While she did not mention it clearly, Aarti seems to have compared her marital situation and the noise around it to the much-amplified discussions around Vijay and his wife.

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She added, “Does empathy for a wife depend on the market value of the man involved? Or does it take the right political or social moment for her feelings to be seen and heard? I am grateful that the conversation seems to be shifting now. No wife deserves to quietly endure that kind of humiliation. But while we are finding our voices today, it is worth remembering that empathy should not be reserved only for the powerful. The dignity of a wife should never depend on the stature of the man involved.”



Also Read: Trisha Avoids Question On Vijay's Divorce Amid Their Linkup Rumours

In her post, Aarti stressed that she supports the wife in all situations and is advocating for their dignity. However, she flagged the selective chatter, the intensity of which differs in each situation. Her fans and followers took to the comment section to puzzle the pieces together and point out that the post was made for Vijay and Trisha.



Also Read: Like Brad Pitt's Kids, Vijay's Son Drops Father's Name Amid His Divorce

