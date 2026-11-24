Ramayana has been performing well at the box office in India and overseas. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the film is eyeing entry into the ₹1000 crore club in India. However, it has lost momentum, and the makers have slashed the ticket prices to keep the film running in theatres.

Ramayana tickets cost ₹99

Following the major decline on third Monday, the makers announced a reduction in ticket prices. “Experience Ramayana on the big screen this Tuesday, with tickets starting at just ₹99*. Wishing everyone a blessed Gurpurab,” read the caption. This has come amid the holiday of Gurpurab, a Sikh festival.

Premium tickets like recliner seats are still priced higher, up to about ₹199-249. 3D shows in Mumbai and Delhi range from ₹119 to ₹249. IMAX 3D's ticket price has come down to ₹250. Other premium tickets are still priced higher, around ₹700-800.

Ramayana box office collection day 19

The movie collected ₹12.70 crore across 15,696 shows - Hindi version earned ₹9.25 crore, Malayalam ₹1.50 crore, Kannada ₹85 lakh, Tamil ₹80 lakh and Telugu ₹30 lakh. This brings total India gross collections to ₹1,141.65 crore and total India net collections to ₹955.45 crore so far.

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Overseas, the film collected ₹5.00 crore, taking its total overseas gross to ₹568.00 crore. This brings the worldwide gross collection to ₹1,709.65 crore.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by producers Namit Malhotra (Prime Focus Studios) and Yash (Monster Mind Creations), Ramayana: Part One features an ensemble led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film received widespread appreciation from members of the film industry, with many praising the team’s efforts. The second instalment, Ramayana Part Two, will be released during Diwali 2027.