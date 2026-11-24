Avinash Mishra has finally broken his silence after days of speculation surrounding his relationship with Eisha Singh and playing the song Bewafa Hai Tu during his DJ gig. He took to his social media handle and shared a video message addressing the same and took responsibility. He apologised for his actions and requested not to involve family and friends.

Avinash Mishra apologises for DJ gig

Taking to his Instagram handle, Avinash shared a video, in which he can be heard saying, "Guys, it's been a long time since I have spoken to you. And I am here to put an end to it because it is required. I had played a song in my DJ gig which is gaining a lot of traction for wrong reason. A lot of edits are being made. And I know this is hurting Eisha the most. It's hurting her family. It's hurting her loved ones. And honestly, I didn't have any such intention. But whatever happened, I am sorry for that. And if there's anyone to blame, it's me.”

“It's my fault there too. And I am here just to apologize and say that please don't involve family and friends. Because this is not how it should be. And I request you guys to please end this here. No one should add on more to this because it's a matter of two people," he continued.

He concluded by saying, "Family and friends should not receive such messages and threats. They shouldn't. And obviously, I need to work on myself. I want to work on myself and fix myself because that is required. And once I am okay, then only I will be back. Till then, please all of you take care. And let's just put an end to it. Thank you.”

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A few days ago, during his DJ gig in Bengaluru, Avinash played the song Bewafa Hai Tu. Soon after several edited videos made to the internet with netizens claiming that he is calling Eisha "bewafa" and questioning her character.

Eisha and Avinash were linked after appearing together on Bigg Boss 18, where they grew close. Their equation had often sparked dating rumours, although neither actor had publicly confirmed being in a relationship.